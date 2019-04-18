Topplistorna: Avicii kvar i topp

Foto: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Aviciis postumt släppta singel "SOS" behåller greppet om singellistans förstaplats. Strax under lurar "Old town road", rapparen Lil Nas X kontroversiella singel som toppar Billboards Hot 100 men inte ansågs vara tillräckligt country för deras countrylista.

Album:

1. (1) Billie Eilish: "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"

2. (Ny) BTS: "Map of the soul: Persona"

3. (2) Dree Low: "No hasta mañana 2"

4. (6) Avicii: "Avici (01)"

5. (Ny) Ricky Rich & Aram Mafia: "Shhh"

6. (4) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"

7. (11) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"

8. (7) Mares: "Sunnanvind"

9. (3) Khalid: "Free spirit"

10. (17) Avicii: "Stories"

11. (8) Ariana Grande: "Thank u, next"

12. (9) Ant Wan: "Wow"

13. (10) ZE: "Sverige vet"

14. (13) Hov1: "Hov1"

15. (12) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"

16. (15) Molly Sandén: "Större"

17. (Ny) LSD featuring Sia, Diplo & Labrinth: "Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD"

18. (16) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"

19. (14) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

20. (18) Veronica Maggio: "Satan i gatan"

Singlar:

1. (1) Avicii featuring Aloe Blacc: "Sos"

2. (3) Lil Nas X: "Old town road"

3. (6) Molly Sandén: "Rosa himmel"

4. (4) Billie Eilish: "Bad guy"

5. (5) Hov1: "Vindar på Mars"

6. (2) ZE: "74 bars"

7. (7) Einár featuring K27: "Fusk"

8. (9) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"

9. (13) Benjamin Ingrosso: "All night long (all night)"

10. (8) John Lundvik: "Too late for love"

11. (11) Einár: "Katten i trakten"

12. (15) Estrad & Tjuvjakt: "Vårt år"

13. (14) Zara Larsson: "Don't worry bout me"

14. (30) Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Without you"

15. (12) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"

16. (16) Veronica Maggio: "Kurt Cobain"

17. (17) Mabel: "Don't call me up"

18. (Ny) ZE featuring Jiggz: "Latch"

19. (10) Dree Low & Yasin: "Fram"

20. (22) Molly Sandén: "Den som e den"

