Biotoppen: Lassgårds film tar täten

"Min pappa Marianne" drar publik till biosalongerna. Filmen med Rolf Lassgård i huvudrollen som prästen Marianne går in som ny etta på biotoppen. Ny är också tvåan, "Sonic the Hedgehog", som baseras på videospelen.

1. (Ny) Min pappa Marianne

2. (Ny) Sonic the Hedgehog

3. (1) LasseMajas detektivbyrå – tågrånarens hemlighet

4. (2) 1917

5. (3) Parasit

6. (Ny) The call of the wild – Skriet från vildmarken

7. (6) Frost 2

8. (4) Bad boys for life

9. (9) Pelle Svanslös

10. (5) Birds of prey: And the fantabulous emancipation of one Harley Quinn

Källa: Filmägarnas kontrollbyrå